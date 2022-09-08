Pandora Wins Ax Of Playlist Patents Under Alice

By Adam Lidgett (September 8, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has agreed that a Texas company's three patents on generating playlists were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, siding with Pandora in the intellectual property dispute. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Wednesday handed Sirius XM's Pandora Media judgment on the pleadings in a patent lawsuit lodged by Bluebonnet Internet Media Services LLC — an Arlington, Texas-based business that owns patents connected to technology owned by a defunct startup called Friskit Inc. In a five-page decision, the judge said that even though claims in the patents "may capture the core of a good business idea...

