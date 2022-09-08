Ex-Associate Sues Squire Patton Boggs For 'Unfair Dismissal'

By Ronan Barnard (September 8, 2022, 8:34 PM BST) -- A former associate at Squire Patton Boggs' U.K. arm is suing over her dismissal after the law firm went into a complex dispute with a Bulgarian gas company that refused to pay a legal bill worth around £1 million ($1.14 million). Maria Davies is pursuing an unfair dismissal claim against Squire Patton Boggs UK LLP, saying the firm's partners did not follow proper procedure before making her redundant. She is also arguing she would have earned a bonus and promotion if she had stayed, according to her written submissions to the London Central Employment Tribunal on Wednesday. Davies — who worked...

