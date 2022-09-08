NAR Asks Ill. Judge To Toss Antitrust Suit Again

By David Holtzman (September 8, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors has told an Illinois federal court that it should dismiss a class action claiming that its practices stifle competition, saying the plaintiffs are repeating arguments that the judge rejected in an opinion in May. On Wednesday, the NAR asked Judge Andrea Wood in a motion to dismiss the case — which accuses the association of conspiring with brokers and agents to force homebuyers to pay higher commissions — with prejudice. The plaintiffs, residents of seven states, all claim that they paid unreasonably high commissions when they bought their homes. Judge Wood's May opinion sided with the NAR,...

