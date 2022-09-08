Allstate, Consumers Seek Final OK Of $4.5M TCPA Deal

By Danielle Ferguson (September 8, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Allstate Insurance Co. will pay $4.5 million to end claims from consumers alleging they received multiple calls promoting Allstate despite being on the National Do Not Call registry, according to a motion for final approval filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court. The agreement in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit would give the nearly 7,500 class members who received at least two calls about Allstate since October 2015 up to $500 per call, according to the motion. The proposed settlement includes an award of attorney fees up to $1.6 million, or about 36% of the settlement fund, plus $40,150 in out-of-pocket...

