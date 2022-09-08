Line 5 Pipeline Can Stay Open For Now, Despite Tribe's Wins

By Andrew Westney (September 8, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has handed quick wins to a Chippewa tribe on several claims in its challenge to Enbridge Energy Co.'s Line 5 pipeline, but declined to immediately shut down the pipeline because of what the judge called the "significant public and foreign policy implications" of such a move. Judge William M. Conley of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin granted summary judgment Wednesday to the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians on claims that Enbridge trespassed on tribal lands and that Bad River was due compensation for profits the company...

