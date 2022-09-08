Power Cos. Blast FERC Role In Power Market Rule Fight

By Keith Goldberg (September 8, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Independent power producers want the Third Circuit to bar the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from actively defending a major electricity market change in court, and they claim FERC Chairman Richard Glick abused his authority by trying to wage a defense without support from a majority of the commissioners. A motion lodged Wednesday by the PJM Power Providers Group, or P3, and the Electric Power Supply Association said the appeals court should strike the July brief filed by FERC's solicitor's office in the groups' challenge of PJM Interconnection LLC's rollback of its minimum offer price rule, or MOPR. That rollback would no longer require state-backed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS