Ex-Transport Co. Workers Given Class Status In ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Thursday signed off on a sweeping class of workers who allegedly lost tens of millions of dollars because public transportation provider FirstGroup America Inc. replaced most of its retirement plan options with subpar Aon Hewitt funds. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland said the class surpassed the numerosity requirement, with approximately 13,000 participants who are or were invested in the Aon Hewitt funds. Additionally, he said, the three named plaintiffs, who are former employees of FirstGroup, are adequate representatives of the class in the suit against the transportation company and Aon Hewitt...

