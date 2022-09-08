WWE Hires Former Juilliard School GC As Chief Legal Officer

By Christine DeRosa (September 8, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of The Juilliard School is headed to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. as its chief legal officer and executive vice president, the company said Thursday. Maurice F. Edelson, who served in his role at Juilliard since 2015, will bring 25 years of legal and business experience in the media, arts and entertainment to Stamford, Connecticut-based WWE, the company said in a statement. "I could not be more delighted to be joining the WWE team at this moment," Edelson said. "I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success and expansion of the WWE business." Before joining Juilliard, Edelson...

