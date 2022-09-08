Robinhood's $9.9M Deal To End Suit Over Outages Flickers

By Dorothy Atkins (September 8, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Thursday to preliminarily sign off on Robinhood's $9.9 million deal to end proposed class claims over the stock-trading app's repeated service outages, saying he needs more information on how much an average user would receive and he wants the "ridiculous" $400,000 estimated administration costs reduced. During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge James Donato told counsel for the parties that "overall" Robinhood Markets Inc. and its affiliates' proposed settlement "looks OK," but he had some concerns with it. The agreement would settle the claims of about 150,000 Robinhood users who say they were harmed...

