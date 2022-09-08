Customer Fights Chick-Fil-A Over NJ Venue For Fraud Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 8, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Chick-fil-A customer on Thursday asked a New Jersey federal court to send back to state court her proposed class action alleging the fast-food chain secretly hikes food prices for delivery orders, saying the business failed to show the amount at issue exceeds the $5 million threshold for federal jurisdiction. Nearly a week after the Georgia-based company removed the case to Garden State federal court, plaintiff Susan Ukpere said Chick-fil-A did not demonstrate that the "amount in controversy" requirement under the Class Action Fairness Act was satisfied. Ukpere urged the court to remand the suit to a New Jersey Superior Court...

