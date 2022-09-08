LAX Subcontractor Seeks Insurer Defense In Arbitration, Court

By Ganesh Setty (September 8, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A construction subcontractor urged a California federal court to direct an AXA Insurance unit to defend it in underlying arbitration and state court actions over its work at Los Angeles International Airport, arguing the underlying claims constitute covered property damage. The subcontractor, Gonsalves & Santucci Inc., known as Conco, said in a motion for partial summary judgment Wednesday that Greenwich Insurance Co. wrongly declined to defend the subcontractor even though the concourse construction project's prime contractor alleged all three of the types of coverable property damage in the policy insuring Conco: physical injury to tangible property, loss of use of that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS