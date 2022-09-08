Dems Intro Bill Targeting Right-To-Work Laws, Backing Unions

By Beverly Banks (September 8, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers is taking aim at states across the country with so-called right-to-work laws through introducing a bill on Thursday that would eliminate bans on agreements between labor organizations and employers to require union membership as a condition of employment. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., announced the reintroduction of the Nationwide Right to Unionize Act along with multiple Democratic lawmakers, seeking to knock down right-to-work laws which eliminate union membership as a requirement for employment. U.S.Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, joined a group of her fellow Democratic lawmakers in reintroducing the Nationwide Right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS