1891 Law Gives Alaska Tribe Fishing Rights, 9th Circ. Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (September 8, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- An 1891 federal law gives a federally recognized Native Alaskan tribe an implied right to fish in traditional off-reservation waters, a Ninth Circuit panel concluded Thursday, reversing a district court ruling that had dismissed the original lawsuit from the Metlakatla Indian Community against the state of Alaska. The three-judge panel concluded that when Congress passed a law in 1891 recognizing the Metlakatla Indian Community as a tribe, and the Annette Islands in southeastern Alaska as the tribe's reservation, it also "preserved for the community and its members an implied right to nonexclusive off-reservation fishing for personal consumption and ceremonial purposes, as...

