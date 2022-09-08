Woman Gets 3.5 Years For 'Peddling Drugs' That Hurt Horses

By Pete Brush (September 8, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A former Delaware racetrack worker was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison by a Manhattan federal judge Thursday for selling millions of dollars' worth of illegal performance-enhancing drugs that endangered horses and jockeys over 18 years. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil also hit defendant Lisa Giannelli-Voshell, 55, with a $100,000 fine, ordered her to forfeit $900,000 and directed her to surrender to custody on Jan. 9. The judge said the defendant appeared "remorseful" after being convicted in May on a count of conspiracy to commit drug adulteration and misbranding alongside veterinarian Seth Fishman. But she also said the defendant has not...

