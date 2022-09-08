Gorsuch Denies Sunoco's Bid To Stall $155M Judgment

By Jimmy Hoover (September 8, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch denied Sunoco's emergency bid to stall the payout of a $155 million judgment against the company to well royalty owners, ignoring pleas that the Tenth Circuit has put the gas giant in an "impossible" position by refusing to hear its appeal. Sunoco turned to Justice Gorsuch, who receives applications from the Tenth Circuit, after having already filed a petition for review in the case. The company owes $80 million in actual damages and $75 million in punitive damages to owners of oil wells in Oklahoma for allegedly systematically failing to pay interest on late royalty payments...

