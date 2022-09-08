1st Circ. Doubts Former Mass. Mayor's Tainted Jury Claim

By Brian Dowling (September 8, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor's attempt to overturn his fraud and corruption convictions faced headwinds Thursday, as one First Circuit judge appeared unswayed by claims that irrelevant evidence and improper closing arguments tainted the verdict. An appeals panel heard arguments in the case of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II, who was convicted of 21 of 24 counts in May 2021. A judge subsequently threw out 10 counts of conviction. Correia is now seeking an acquittal or new trial on the remaining 11 counts, arguing the jury was improperly swayed by the now-vacated charges. The First Circuit has held that convictions...

