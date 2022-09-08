9th Circ. Upholds Jury's $10M Wrongful Birth Verdict

By Jonathan Capriel (September 8, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a jury's $10 million verdict award to a woman on her unwanted birth claims against a federally funded medical center that failed to provide her contraception, ruling the government must pay damages awarded on account of the child's brain damage. The government argued that Washington state law forbade Yesenia Pacheco from collecting the millions of dollars in special damages related to her child's neurological condition because the reason she sought out the Depo-Provera contraceptive shot was unrelated to specifically giving birth to a child with birth defects but to avoid getting pregnant generally. Pacheco said...

