Attorney-Client Privilege Waived In Football Fraud Fight

By Renee Hickman (September 9, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge ordered ex-football player Etric Pruitt's attorney-client privilege waived on Thursday, after Pruitt agreed to the waiver in order to keep alive his claim that head injuries from his football career kept him from understanding his previous plea agreement. Defendant Pruitt filed a motion to vacate his three-month prison sentence on Aug. 11, citing ineffective assistance of counsel. Pruitt alleged that his attorney at the time, William Swinford Jr., "did not fully ensure that petitioner understood the terms and consequences of his plea agreement given the impact of his head injuries." The judge told Pruitt that he had...

