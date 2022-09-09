Marriott Can't Avoid Chicago Tax Fight In Data Breach MDL

By Joyce Hanson (September 9, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has denied Marriott's bid to throw out Chicago's suit accusing the hotel giant of failing to protect the personal information of residents in a massive data breach, ruling that the city showed it lost tax revenue due to the breach. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm on Thursday denied Marriott International Inc.'s summary judgment motion and found that the hotel company failed to convince him in a separate Daubert motion that he should exclude an economic expert's opinion that Chicago experienced a loss in tax revenue and that the data breach caused that loss. Economist Coleman Bazelon's...

