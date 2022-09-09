US Sets New Iranian Sanctions Over Albanian Cyberattack

By Alyssa Aquino (September 9, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration placed new economic sanctions and visa restrictions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its intelligence chief on Friday, blaming Tehran for the "malicious" cyberattack that temporarily shut down Albania's public services over the summer. The U.S. Treasury and State departments accused Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security of orchestrating a series of cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies since at least 2007, including the July cyberattack on Albanian government systems that forced the country to suspend online public services. "Iran's cyberattack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace, which includes a...

