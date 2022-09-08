Guinness Maker Gets Injunction Over Whiskey Bottle Design

By Tiffany Hu (September 8, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Guinness beer maker Diageo has convinced a New York federal judge to issue a permanent injunction barring a rival spirits maker from selling whiskey in bottles that dilute Diageo's trademark rights for its own brand of whiskey. In June, a New York federal jury found Diageo North America Inc.'s trademark and trade dress for its Bulleit whiskey were valid, and that rival W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd.'s bottle and packaging for its competing Redemption whiskey likely diluted the design. The jury did not award Diageo any damages for willful dilution, however. Diageo then sought a permanent injunction barring Deutsch from continuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS