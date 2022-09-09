Banco Popular Seeks Arbitration For Overdraft Fees Action

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 9, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Banco Popular North America has asked a federal judge to send a customer's proposed class action over allegedly unjust overdraft fees to arbitration, arguing that when the customer opened his account, he became party to an agreement that now prevents him from taking the bank to court. In a Thursday motion, the bank told U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero that when plaintiff Frankie Lipsett opened his Banco Popular account in August 2004, he agreed that his account would be governed by the bank's personal banking disclosure and agreement, "including subsequent changes to that agreement." According to the bank, it updated that...

