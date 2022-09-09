Port Of Houston Authority Must Face Truck Driver Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 9, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court refused to let the Port of Houston Authority out of a lawsuit accusing its crane operator of negligently causing a collision with a truck, saying the truck driver submitted sufficient evidence establishing that the port authority was not entitled to sovereign immunity under the Texas Tort Claims Act. The port argued that there was ample evidence indicating that truck driver Abran Morales was actually at fault for the crash, pointing to its own policy, which says that gantry operators, such as its employee Richard Taylor, "always have the right of way" at the port. It was...

