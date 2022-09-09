Amplify Pays $18M To End Criminal Cases Over Pipeline Spill

By Keith Goldberg (September 9, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Amplify Energy Corp. will pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties as part of a plea agreement with California over a 2021 offshore oil pipeline leak, a deal struck shortly after the company agreed to pay $13 million to end a federal criminal case. Under the agreement announced Thursday by the California attorney general's office, Texas-based Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges that include failing to immediately report a discharge of oil into state waters, water pollution and killing protected wildlife. The company will also be placed on probation for a year and must install a pipeline leak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS