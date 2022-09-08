Monster's Co-CEO Testifies There's No Way To Can Creatine

By Craig Clough (September 8, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The co-CEO of Monster Beverage Corp. on Thursday told a California federal jury considering false advertising claims against Vital Energy Co. over its "super creatine" ingredient in Bang that his company tried to put creatine in a ready-to-drink beverage but found it wasn't possible. Rodney Cyril Sacks, who also serves as chairman of the company, testified that he believes the only factor setting Bang apart from the competition is super creatine, which his company alleges is useless and without any proven health benefits. Monster launched a zero calorie, zero sugar line called Reign in 2019 that shares similarities with Bang but was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS