The Pros And Cons Of US-China Auditing Oversight Deal

By Susan Resley, Justin Weitz and Michael Hacker (September 21, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Due to a recent agreement between the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and Chinese securities regulators, many U.S. exchange-listed companies audited by accounting firms based in mainland China and Hong Kong may be able to continue trading on U.S. exchanges, preserving liquidity for investors and ongoing access to U.S. capital markets....

