White House Calls For Clear Antitrust Rules For Big Tech

By Bryan Koenig (September 9, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- With the fate of legislative proposals to rein in Big Tech uncertain, the Biden White House used a listening session on "tech platform accountability" to push for reforms aimed at reining in the power of a handful of major technology platforms. The reforms would be based on six key principles, focusing on antitrust rules, privacy, transparency, stopping discrimination and peeling back current immunity, according to a statement issued by the White House Thursday. Coming out of the meeting Thursday between White House officials and critics of online platforms from academia, advocacy groups and industry, the White House outlined key concerns about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS