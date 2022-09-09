NJ Borough Will Allow Verizon's Wireless Build-Out, After All

By Kelly Lienhard (September 9, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A beachside New Jersey borough has agreed to let Verizon build 20 wireless facilities sites along its boardwalk, after the telecommunications giant filed a lawsuit last year accusing the borough of delaying approval for the proposal. According to a consent judgment filed in New Jersey federal court on Thursday, the borough of Belmar and Verizon struck a deal that will enable the telecom company to install 20 new wireless facilities instead of the 18 originally proposed. Verizon will owe Belmar a total of $108,000, or $270 for each new facility per year for the next 20 years, as well as another $5,000...

