Caterpillar Resolves IRS Tax Dispute Without Penalties

By Hailey Konnath (September 8, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Caterpillar Inc. has reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service resolving all the agency's issues with the construction equipment manufacturer's taxes from 2007 through 2016, and it comes at no cost to Caterpillar despite the company previously disclosing it may have to cough up $2 billion. Caterpillar said it reached the deal — which doesn't involve any penalties — on Thursday. The agreement puts years of tax woes behind the company, which in 2018 said it may owe the IRS as much as $2.3 billion in taxes and penalties following audits into its income tax returns and profits. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS