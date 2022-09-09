Squire Patton Boggs Beats Unfair Dismissal Claim

By Ronan Barnard (September 9, 2022, 12:35 PM BST) -- A former Squire Patton Boggs associate has lost her unfair dismissal claim against the law firm, as an employment judge ruled on Friday she had been selected for redundancy from the international arbitration team in a "procedurally fair" process. Maria Davies was allegedly made redundant after Squire Patton Boggs in London lost a client amid a dispute over approximately £1 million ($1.2 million) in unpaid fees. (iStock.com/IR_Stone) The employment tribunal rejected the challenge brought by Maria Davies to the way that Squire Patton Boggs (UK) LLP officially dismissed her in November 2020. She had been chosen for redundancy from five associates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS