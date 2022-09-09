BNSF Railway Seeks DQ Of Ex-Employee's Atty

By Lynn LaRowe (September 9, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing BNSF Railway in an employee lawsuit with an eight-year history are seeking disqualification of opposing counsel because he was suspended in three states when he filed a notice of appeal in the case. William Jungbauer told Law360 on Friday that he didn't realize Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado had suspended him for failing to complete required continuing legal education courses when he filed a notice of appeal with the Ninth Circuit on Sept. 1. Jungbauer represents the late Curtis John Rookaird in a wrongful termination lawsuit in Washington federal court that BNSF won in March. He plans to appeal....

