Key Takeaways From Calif.'s Sweeping Fast-Food Wage Law

By Pooja Nair (September 9, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 5, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 257, a controversial and far-reaching law that will have a major impact on California fast-food employers and is likely to shape the way the state regulates other industries in the future. The Fast Food Accountability and Standards, or FAST, Recovery Act, regulates nearly all fast-food restaurants in the state and is poised to dramatically shake up regulation of the industry and impose standards far beyond the already high standards set for minimum wages and working conditions as enshrined by California state law and local ordinances. The bill defines "fast food restaurants" as...

