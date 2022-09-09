Biden Admin OK'd For Affirmative Action Args At High Court

By Brian Dowling (September 9, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it would allow the Biden administration to participate in oral arguments in a landmark affirmative action case involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. In a separate order, the court denied a request by more than two dozen Harvard student and alumni organizations to have a voice in the oral arguments scheduled for Oct. 31. The justices separately denied a bid by dozens of Harvard student and alumni organizations to participate in the oral arguments scheduled for Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) The solicitor general asked to participate in the arguments due to...

