Construction Co., Ex-Owner Settle Ga. Wetlands Pollution Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (September 9, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A construction company and former subdivision owner have settled a case brought against them in Georgia federal court by several individuals who alleged they dumped dredge material into coastal Georgia wetlands without adequate permissions. TowneClub Construction LLC and Mortgage of America Lenders LLC filed a notice of settlement Thursday in the Southern District of Georgia together with the nine individual plaintiffs, led by Gayle Baker. According to the notice, the parties are in the process of finalizing settlement documents and will file a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice once that is done. A construction company and former subdivision owner accused of...

