3rd Circ. Vacates $3.7M Atty Fee Award In BMW Class Action

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 9, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday overturned an award of $3.7 million in fees for attorneys representing BMW owners who brought a class action against BMW over premature engine failure, reasoning that the lower court's decision was based on an insufficient record. A three-judge panel held that the upper range of the lodestar calculation used in the high-low attorney fee request in the now-settled class action was based on billing charts that were not specific enough about the hours worked. U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro wrote in Friday's precedential opinion that when the lower court "granted a fee award at the high end of that range,...

