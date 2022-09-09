FCC Aims To Shorten Time For Cleaning Up Space Debris

By Christopher Cole (September 9, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans during its September meeting to vote on a proposal that would shorten by 20 years the amount of time that debris from defunct satellites may remain floating above Earth. Saying the agency will again be "looking to the stars" after advancing a potential rule on space-based manufacturing this summer, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Friday that the Sept. 29 open meeting in Washington, D.C., will focus on "yet another proposal to promote U.S. leadership in the space economy." The commission would adopt rules affecting low-Earth orbit space station operators that plan disposal through uncontrolled atmospheric reentry. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS