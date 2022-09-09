Insurer Seeks Denial Of Coverage Over Fatal Crash

By Hope Patti (September 9, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A policyholder and his son are not entitled to coverage for an underlying suit over a fatal vehicle accident, Auto-Owners Insurance Co. told a Georgia federal court, saying the July 2020 crash did not occur on an insured premises. In a motion for summary judgment filed Thursday, the insurer argued that it has no duty to defend Guy Devore and his son Bentley Devore, who was operating the vehicle that killed Morgan Jean-Marie Shea, in a state court suit brought by Shea's parents. "Because the incident involving the 2016 Can-Am 6WHA, a 'recreational vehicle' owned by an 'insured,' did not take...

