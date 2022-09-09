Broadband Subsidy Fraud Still Prevalent, Says FCC Watchdog

By Christopher Cole (September 9, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's internal watchdog has again warned of fraud in the government's new program to subsidize broadband for low-income households, saying some providers have enrolled multiple households based on the same child or dependent. The FCC's Office of Inspector General issued an advisory saying it has found numerous instances of telecoms in the Affordable Connectivity Program using the identity of a benefit qualifying person to fraudulently enroll many new households. Under the ACP, which Congress created last year as the long-term replacement for the early COVID-19 era's Emergency Broadband Benefit, certain households can receive discounted internet service. The benefit...

