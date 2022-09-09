5th Circ. Lets Stanford Receiver Keep $45M Interest Award

By Katryna Perera (September 9, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Stanford International Bank investor and billionaire Gary D. Magness can't avoid having to pay a $45 million interest award that was tacked onto a $79 million fraudulent transfer clawback, with the Fifth Circuit ruling in favor of the bank's receiver who was appointed after the infamous Ponzi scheme collapsed. In a per curiam, unpublished opinion on Wednesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the district court's decision to award receiver Ralph S. Janvey $45 million in prejudgment interest alongside $6 million in attorney fees, up to nearly $3 million in future fees for proceedings on appeal, and a $79 million judgment against defendants...

