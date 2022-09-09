French Co. Can't Revive Annulled $454M Award Against Libya

By Caroline Simson (September 9, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- France's highest court has refused to revive a €452 million ($459 million) award issued to French electronic component distributor Sorelec following a dispute with Libya stemming from a school construction contract, counsel for the country said Friday. The French Cour de Cassation issued a decision Wednesday refusing to overturn the Paris Court of Appeal's decision annulling the award. In that November 2020 decision, the appeals court found that Libya had shown the award was premised on a settlement agreement that had "serious, specific and corroborating" indications of fraud, according to a statement from Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP. At issue...

