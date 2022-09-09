New York Man Admits Accepting Bribes From Subcontractors

By Faith Williams (September 9, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New York man pled guilty to bribery Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, admitting to accepting $500,000 from subcontractors while working as a manager for a company that sells warranties to homeowners for repairs to sewer and water pipes. Over the course of five years, George Djurasevic, 54, of Armonk, Westchester County, accepted bribes from subcontractors in exchange for allowing them to overbill New York City homeowners and neglect certain repairs, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion for failing to pay about $114,000...

