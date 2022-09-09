Judge Orders Firm To Pay Fees In Rigged-Foreclosure Case

By Nate Beck (September 9, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday hit a real estate investment group with legal fees after a group of homeowners won at a trial accusing it of rigging public bids on foreclosed properties and extorting homeowners. Three North Carolina homeowners accused The Estates LLC, its founder Craig Brooksby, three other people, and associated entities of using a custom-built database to submit artificially low bids on homes in foreclosure and further extorting payments from homeowners. After a four-day trial in April, a jury found the defendants guilty of bid-rigging, extortion, attempted extortion and unjust enrichment in the scheme. In June, U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS