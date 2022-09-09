3rd Circ. Throws Flag On NFL Agent's Bid For Appeal Do-Over

By David Steele (September 9, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday denied the request by NFL agent Todd France for an en banc hearing on its decision to vacate an arbitration victory against agent Jacob Bernstein, who had claimed that France had poached one of his clients. In a one-sentence order, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Kent A. Jordan, writing for the 13-member panel, said that no judge that had concurred with the decision to vacate the arbitration award had asked to rehear France's argument and that a majority of the rest of the circuit did not vote to rehear it. Judge Jordan had also written the decision...

