Abbott Infant Formula MDL Gets Co-Lead Plaintiffs' Attys

By Hailey Konnath (September 9, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation against Abbott Laboratories over the contamination of its Similac infant formula tapped attorneys from Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz PLLC and Johnson Becker PLLC as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs Thursday. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly signed off on the plaintiffs' proposed leadership structure following a case management conference, noting that there was no objection to the proposal. "[T]he consensus recommendations present an array of highly skilled counsel with diverse backgrounds and experience which will provide the court with an effective committee to advance this litigation in an efficient and just manner and will...

