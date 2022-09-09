Plea Details In Flux In Vegas School Nurse 'No Poach' Case

By Matthew Perlman (September 9, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge delayed a staffing company's guilty plea in what would be the government's first win on a criminal labor market antitrust case after a dispute arose over how prosecutors described the impact of an alleged "no poach" agreement. VDA OC LLC was looking to change its plea to guilty during a hearing on Thursday in a case alleging the company agreed with a rival to not raise the wages of nurses working in Las Vegas schools and not to hire the nurses from each other. But as prosecutors recited the "elements" of a Sherman Act offense ahead of...

