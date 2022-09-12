Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Summary Judgment Denied In Suit Against Schnader Harrison

By James Boyle (September 12, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge last week refused to grant a quick win to a sister of the Philadelphia Phillies' owner against Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP, which she alleges had conflicts and made errors when representing her in disputes over family stock holdings.

Anna Nupson's motion for summary judgment against Schnader Harrison was denied by U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro.

The case grows out of a long-running dispute in which Nupson claimed that her brother, Phillies owner John Middleton, cut her out of their family's cigar business, John Middleton Inc., before selling it to Altria for nearly $3...

