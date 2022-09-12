Childish Gambino Looks To Get 'This Is America' Suit Tossed

By Britain Eakin (September 12, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Rapper Childish Gambino has fired back against a Miami rapper accusing him of stealing the distinctive hook for his 2018 hit "This Is America," arguing the New York federal suit is doomed because a copyright for the allegedly infringed song was never registered. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, actor and rapper Donald Glover — who raps under the Gambino name — said that rapper Kidd Wes "obtained a copyright registration for an unpublished collection of sound recordings" that included the song he alleges was infringed, "Made In America." Glover, however, said that was insufficient for Wes, whose real name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS