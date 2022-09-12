DOI Told To Revive Solenex Oil Lease After 'Kafkaesque' Delay

By Caleb Symons (September 12, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered the U.S. Department of the Interior to reinstate a long-obstructed license for oil and natural gas drilling in northwest Montana, finding that the government had no authority to vacate the lease in 2016, more than three decades after it was issued. Barring an appeal, the ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon resolves a dispute over the federal lease that dates to 1985, when the Blackfeet Nation and various conservation groups said it violated laws meant to protect the natural environment and historic landmarks. Interior Department officials then initiated a "never-ending...

