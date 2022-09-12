Ambry Genetics To Pay $12.25M To End Data Breach Suit

By Gina Kim (September 12, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Genetics testing company Ambry Genetics has agreed to pay $12.25 million to settle claims it failed to safeguard customers' medical and personal information in a data security breach two years ago, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed in California federal court. In a joint declaration Friday in support of the motion for preliminary approval, which was also filed Friday, plaintiffs' counsel said they plan to seek no more than $4.9 million in attorney fees to be paid from the settlement, a move that Ambry Genetics Corp. said it will not oppose. The proposed settlement and release do not constitute...

