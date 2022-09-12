First 'Survivor' Winner Faces Suit Over $3M Tax Bill

By Theresa Schliep (September 12, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The winner of the first season of the television series "Survivor" owes nearly $3 million in taxes dating to his time on the show, after which he was convicted of tax evasion, the U.S. told a Rhode Island federal court. Richard H. Hatch Jr. is liable for the taxes for 2000, 2001 and 2012 and should be forced to sell some property to pay off the debts to the Internal Revenue Service, the federal government said in a complaint filed Friday. He has already challenged most of those liabilities in the U.S. Tax Court and is barred from contesting them further, the...

